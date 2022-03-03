Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $27.00

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

