Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) PT at C$29.17

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$25.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.38. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$26.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

