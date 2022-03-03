Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $202.09

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.45.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $22,590,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $164.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,167. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

