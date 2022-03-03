Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.23.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$38.08 on Wednesday. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$44.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.84%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

