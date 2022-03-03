Brokers Issue Forecasts for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

LEGN traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,012. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

