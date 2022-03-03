Brokers Issue Forecasts for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Semler Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $18,849,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $10,898,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

