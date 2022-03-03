Brokers Offer Predictions for UWM Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

In other UWM news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UWM by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.