Brokers Offer Predictions for Veracyte, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Veracyte stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

