Brokers Set Expectations for The Shyft Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Shyft Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

