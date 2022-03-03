Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.24. 72,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -214.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.90.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

