Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.06% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. 3,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,408. Cambria Global Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.