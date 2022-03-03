Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 303.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,240,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of ALTL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,795. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93.

