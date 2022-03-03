Brookstone Capital Management Sells 14,811 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.13. 2,005,946 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.