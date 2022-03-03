BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 67.6% in February

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

