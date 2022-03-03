Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLDR opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

