Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.09.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.