Bunicorn Market Capitalization Hits $476,671.71 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $476,671.71 and $87,374.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.09 or 0.06634222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.49 or 1.00200599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

