Bunzl’s (BNZL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,863 ($38.41) on Thursday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,780.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,715.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

