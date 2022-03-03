Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.10. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327,355 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

