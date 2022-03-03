Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 152,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 170,972 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

