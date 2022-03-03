BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BWLLY stock remained flat at $$5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

