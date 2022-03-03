BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BWLLY stock remained flat at $$5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.60.
About BW LPG (Get Rating)
