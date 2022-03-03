BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 900 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.