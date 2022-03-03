BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 900 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.
About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.