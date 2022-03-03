C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the period. C3.ai makes up approximately 0.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 533,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 219,397 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 2,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

