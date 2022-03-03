C3.ai (TSX:AI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of C3.ai Inc (TSX:AI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.17. Approximately 26,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.16.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.30.
About C3.ai (TSX:AI)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.