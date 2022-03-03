Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $71,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $157.46 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,177,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

