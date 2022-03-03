Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng Sells 7,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $157.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

