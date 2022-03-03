Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.46. 2,368,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,076. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

