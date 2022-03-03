Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550.50 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 550.50 ($7.39). 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.41).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 566.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 519.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31.
Caffyns Company Profile (LON:CFYN)
Recommended Stories
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.