Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550.50 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 550.50 ($7.39). 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 566.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 519.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Caffyns Company Profile (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

