Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.00

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 472053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.13 and a beta of -0.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

