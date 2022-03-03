Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.