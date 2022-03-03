Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

