Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

See Also

Dividend History for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.