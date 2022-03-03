Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.