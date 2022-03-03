Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Caleres were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $178,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

