California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.