California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,728 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

