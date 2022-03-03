California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 357 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,982,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

