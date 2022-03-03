California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gray Television by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gray Television by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gray Television by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Gray Television by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

