Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

CMBM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,182. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $738.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

