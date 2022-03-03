Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$45.75

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.25 to C$45.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWLLF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

JWLLF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

