Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

NYSE:CM opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after buying an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

