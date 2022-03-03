Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.33.

Canfor stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.24. 226,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.31. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

