Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.41.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Canopy Growth by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 4,872,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,909. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

