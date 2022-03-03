Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 2%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 21,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 52,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The firm has a market cap of C$27.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)
See Also
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.