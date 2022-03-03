Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Novavax, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $13.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($11.79). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

NVAX stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

