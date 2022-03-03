CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.19. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 191,541 shares changing hands.

DBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

