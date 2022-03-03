Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,892 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Danimer Scientific worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.79. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

