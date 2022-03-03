Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 125,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 194,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares during the period.

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,824. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

