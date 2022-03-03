Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $574.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.51. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

