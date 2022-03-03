Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

