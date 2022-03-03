Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 7,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

