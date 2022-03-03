Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.